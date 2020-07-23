HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is a chance for strong-to-severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 8 p.m.
"We’ll see a round of storms that could be strong to severe later [Thursday]," Dixon said.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put Connecticut in a "slight risk" category for severe weather.
"Main threats with storms that develop: Damaging straight line wind, hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flooding concerns," Dixon said.
Track the storms with Channel 3's Interactive radar here.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was launched on Wednesday in advance of a warm front that could have touched off some thunderstorms. It will continuing until later Thursday night.
Wednesday also became the fifth day of our heat wave, with the temperature reaching 92 degrees at Bradley International Airport.
That heat continued into Thursday.
A heat advisory is in effect for Fairfield, northern New Haven and northern Middlesex from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Temperatures could top out near 90 degrees in parts of the state.
The threat of storms will end after midnight with the passage of a cold front.
As the front passes, the state is expected to see a break from the humidity.
"Behind a cold front for [Friday], we’ll end the week with lower humidity and primarily dry weather," Dixon said.
Highs should be 80s on Friday.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds, and a slight chance for an afternoon shower and possibly a rumble of thunder.
"The weekend features dry/bright weather both days," Dixon said. "It will be comfortably warm Saturday, upper 80s. Then the humidity increases on Sunday, highs 90-plus inland."
There is a good chance the state will see the beginning of another heat wave starting Sunday. It would mark the fourth of 2020.
Read the full technical discussion here.
