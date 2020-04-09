HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A brief period of heavy rain and thunder is expected with a storm that arrives on Thursday.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties until 4 p.m.
A wind advisory was also issued for the whole state through the evening hours.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the round of rain with embedded thunderstorms is likely to happen between noon and 4 p.m.
"Rain could be heavy at times," Dixon said. "There could be small hail and there also could be damaging wind gusts in stronger storms that develop.
That means heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center placed all of Connecticut in a "marginal risk" area for severe weather.
Temperatures will be in the 50s.
"The bulk/worst of it should clear eastern Connecticut by 4 p.m.," Dixon said.
A little sunshine is possible by late Thursday, but the wind ramps up.
Friday looked to be cool but windy.
"Highs may struggle to reach 50 in some towns and the wind will gust over 40 mph," Dixon said. "We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for isolated showers."
Dixon said Easter weekend looks great.
Saturday appeared to be mostly sunny but breezy with highs between 50 and 55.
Sunday may feature similar conditions, but with temperatures between 55 and 60.
"Next week starts off on a soggy note with rain likely Monday that could be heavy at times," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.