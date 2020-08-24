HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There will be an increasing threat for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.
The chance was enough to prompt meteorologists at Channel 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while the sun may shine bright on Monday, there will also be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.
"A few of these thunderstorms may be strong, so keep your eyes to the skies," Haney said.
Monday was expected to remain hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s.
Then, a cold front sweeps across New England from north to south for Tuesday.
Before the front reaches Connecticut, temperatures could hit 90 degrees again.
"It is possible that [Tuesday] will be the 40th day this year with a high of at least 90 degrees," Haney said.
The front may trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon on Tuesday.
There will be ample lift for several storms, Haney noted.
"Updrafts and downdrafts may be strong enough to produce severe thunderstorms, with high wind and hail possible in a few of them," he said.
The front will clear the region late in the evening, and then cooler, drier air will over spread the state Tuesday night, with temperatures dipping into the fifties.
We'll stay cool and dry for Wednesday, but then the heat, humidity, and thunderstorms return for the end of the work week.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
