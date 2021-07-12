HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Portions of the state may see some strong storms develop on Monday afternoon.
Due to recent rainfall and what could come, the entire was under a flash flood watch. However, it has since been canceled.
"Between the storms we had last week, and Tropical Storm Elsa, Connecticut is saturated," Cole said. "And unfortunately, we have several waves of rain and storms expected [Monday], starting with [Monday] morning and ending overnight."
The first band of rain worked through northern Connecticut in the morning.
"This was a hefty band that produced .5 to 1.25 inches of rain," Cole said.
A lull in rain happened around noon.
Some strong storms may develop during the afternoon hours.
"Not every town will see storms and most of us will stay rain free, but the towns that do will get hit with heavy rain and gusty winds," Cole said. "The threat is greatest in southwestern Connecticut."
Track the storms as they move through the state using Channel 3's interactive radar here and Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
Southwestern Connecticut was placed in the "slight risk" category for severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
That's why there's a flash flooding watch.
Road ponding or flooded streets are a possibility. However, the weather is not expected to be a repeat of Friday and what Tropical Storm Elsa delivered.
The high temperature for Monday is only 78 degrees.
"Overnight, an area of rain and embedded thunderstorms will work across the state," Cole said. "At this time, any rain appears to end early [Tuesday]."
Temperatures will likely fail to reach 80 degrees on Tuesday during another cloudy day.
They should, however, reach that mark on Wednesday due to a warming trend.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected by Wednesday afternoon.
"Thursday and Friday are looking optimistically dry at this point, with a fair amount of sunshine," Cole said. "Highs will approach 90 and the heat index will be intense for those days thanks to our high humidity."
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.