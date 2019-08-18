HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms are cropping up over Litchfield County on Sunday afternoon that are expected to last for the next several hours.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the narrow band of severe thunderstorms could bring hail and wind gusts up to 60 m.p.h.
Heavy downpours and lightning will be the dominant feature of these storms, Cameron said.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said much of the state will be under a Heat Advisory from Monday morning around 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s and with dew points in the 70s, the heat index could exceed 100 degrees at times.
“The heat and humidity will continue into Tuesday with temperatures in the low 90s away from the coast and nearing 90 on the coastline,” said Cameron.
“If temperatures reach 90 degrees or above Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, we will have experienced the fifth heatwave of the year.”
Cameron said there will be slim chances for showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
