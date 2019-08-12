HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gorgeous stretch of weather is expected to come to an end on Tuesday, possibly with a bang.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday will turn wet, especially in the afternoon.
"A wave of low pressure will approach New England from the west," Haney said "It will spread clouds and wet weather into the region."
Haney said that if the storm treks a little further north, the state could see some severe weather.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put half of the state in the "marginal risk" category for severe weather.
A colorful Futurecast showed what could be a tumultuous afternoon continuing into early Wednesday morning.
"We are forecasting the sky to become cloudy [Tuesday] with rain developing during the afternoon," Haney said. "Highs will be in the lower 80s. We should expect more rain [Tuesday] night."
The wet weather is expected to come to an end by later Wednesday morning.
"Clouds may linger most of Wednesday, limiting temperatures from reaching much past the upper-70s," Haney said. "Partly sunny skies will come either later Wednesday or by Thursday morning."
The air on Thursday should be seasonably warm with highs in the low-80s, but lows will range from 55 to 65 degrees.
"Friday should be partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s," Haney said. "A few showers and thunderstorms could arrive later in the day as a system arrives from the west."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
