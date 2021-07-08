(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa continues to travel up the east coast, making its way toward the northeast.
Ahead of the storm, a tropical storm warning was issued for coastal and southeastern CT, as well as Long Island, and parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Track storm Elsa with the Channel 3 Tropical Tracker here.
Given the amount of rain the state has already seen, along with rain associated with storms Thursday afternoon, and the effects of Elsa, the whole state is now under a flash flood watch.
Ahead of Elsa's impact, the state is also seeing storms Thursday that have been bringing heavy rain, and gusty winds.
Track the storms with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler Radar:
Storms began popping up just after noon on Thursday.
"The storms are producing torrential rain and lightning strikes in Southern Connecticut," Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
The impacts from Elsa will come before dawn on Friday.
“It is shaping up to be a rough morning commute for sure, and you may want to allow yourself some extra time,” DePrest said, adding that tropical downpours will lead to flash flooding, and will create hazards on the roads, from poor visibility to possible hydroplaning.
Winds will also gust up to 40mph or higher in southeastern CT, which could lead to power outages.
The state could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain.
“It should be noted, Elsa will not have as severe of an impact on Connecticut as last year’s Tropical Storm Isaias in terms of power outages, however, flooding is a real concern,” DePrest said. “We’ve had a lot of rain over the last week, and the ground is saturated. This increases the threat for flash flooding, and this will all happen at a bad time, the morning commute.”
On Friday, conditions will improve quickly after noon. Though, another round of showers and storms may develop later in the evening.
Temperatures should reach 80-85, and the air will remain quite humid. It will feel tropical outside.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
Read the Channel 3 meteorologists full Technical Discussion here.
