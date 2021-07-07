(WFSB) - Summer storms bring destruction back to Connecticut for a second straight day.
Round two went through the state, knocking down trees.
today nearly proved to be deadly and that’s why these storms need to be taken seriously.
You just don’t know if you’re going to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
For example, a tree came down across Westerly Street in Manchester earlier in the day.
If it fell in a different direction, who knows what could have happened. These types of scenarios played out all over the state today.
"Ten miles an hour and all the trees were falling down," local homeowner Giovanni Gonzalez tells us.
Giovanni was dodging falling trees on Route 181 in East Granby this afternoon so he says he was sort of prepared when he was greeted by a tree on the roof of his North Main Street home.
"We were joking about it. When we got home, we found this," said Gonzalez.
The top of the fallen tree crashed down on the roof and even though the brunt of the tree spared the house, the damage is evident.
"Roof, porch, siding, and jacuzzi," stated Gonzalez.
All can be repaired and insurance claims are underway. This family is just grateful they weren’t home.
"It’s Mother Nature. What can you do?" Gonzalez asked.
Giovanni may have been able to avoid falling trees, but a town over in Suffield, the driver of a car may have come within inches of losing their life on Sheldon Street.
The weight of a tree shattered the windshield and a sharp branch pierced the glass.
At least one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is still unknown.
Across the river in Manchester, Eyewitness News saw more trees down.
"My neighbor called me and told me, and I looked out and said, ‘Oh great'," area resident Dena Schroll said.
A huge tree rendered Westerly Street impassable, the scene all too familiar for Dena, who says for some reason, this neighborhood is always on the receiving end of Mother Nature’s most violent blows.
"The pole is split and it’s on the wires. Before, it would just nick the wires," Schroll explained.
A couple of streets over on Woodland, half of a tree split and crashed into a home.
The splintered bark splintered the wooden roof.
"It came right out of the roots. It was pretty scary," added Schroll.
It’s been a rough 48 hours.
Manchester, along with South Windsor, Vernon, and Suffield all saw serious damage and significant outages on consecutive days.
In Suffield, roughly 2,000 Eversource customers were at one point in the dark.
Hartford was also hampered by severe weather Wednesday afternoon.
At one point, Eversource reported that about 1,400 customers had lost power.
Mayor Luke Bronin issued a statement as the severe weather was passing through, saying:
"Strong winds and heavy rain bringing down trees around the city. DPW, HFD & HPD are responding & we’re in touch with the utilities to identify & address any safety issues or power outages as soon as possible."
Authorities are reminding residents not to go near live wires.
