BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local animal shelter is continuing to help a dog get back to full strength.
The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said that a couple of people found a frightened dog behind the Walmart in Branford back on Thursday.
An examination revealed that the dog was sunburnt, dehydrated, and about 20-25 pounds underweight, with no microchip or collar.
His bloodwork showed inflammation and that he has liver issues.
The dog, which the shelter named Justice, was also experiencing diarrhea.
The veterinarian that examined Justice said that the diarrhea, inflammation, and liver issues were probably caused by being left out in the sun too long and dehydration.
Officials with the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said that Justice's eyes appear to be burnt as well.
The animal shelter is now working to get Justice back to his normal weight and health.
There isn't an exact timetable as to when Justice is expected to fully recover.
You can head here to learn more on how you can help the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.
Donations for Justice can also be mailed to the Dan Cosgrove Shelter, located at 749 East Main Street in Branford, CT (06405).
