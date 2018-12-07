ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A sewage issue in an Ansonia forced police to close down a road on Friday morning.
They said it happened on Wakelee Avenue in the area of Mary Street.
The northbound lane of Wakelee Avenue at Mary Street is closed, police said.
The closure will be in effect until further notice.
Police advised caution while driving near the area.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
