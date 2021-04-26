NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A sewage tanker rollover led to the closure of an on-ramp to Interstate 95.
It happened in New London Monday morning on the exit 83 ramp on the southbound side.
The rollover was first reported around 5:40 a.m. It initially closed both the on and off ramp.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
Drivers were told to use an alternate route.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
