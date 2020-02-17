NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk found a sexual assault suspect hiding under a bed.
Harvin Rivera, 29, of Norwalk, was arrested on Monday.
According to police, they started investigating the sexual assault of a young person on Dec. 16, 2019.
Working with the Department of Children and Families, they quickly developed Rivera as the suspect.
An arrest warrant was issued for him.
Rivera was found Monday at his home under the bed, police said.
He was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
His bond was set at $250,000.
Rivera was given a court date of Feb. 26.
(1) comment
They would never look there. Another upstanding individual. No reason to hide if your not guilty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.