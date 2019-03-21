WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on sexual assault charges surrendered to Windsor Locks Police Department on Thursday.
Police issued a "wanted" bulletin for 44-year-old Asbel Rivera earlier this week.
An active felony warrant included charges of first-degree sexual assault and six counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Rivera's bond was court-set at $190,000.
Though no weapons were used in the crimes, police said he has two registered handguns in his name. He also has an active pistol permit.
Police advised caution if contact had been made with Rivera.
They described him as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 325 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes.
His last known address was on Webb Street in Windsor Locks.
Police asked anyone with information about Rivera to contact the Windsor Locks Police Department at 860-627-1461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.