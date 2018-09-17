VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A 21-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting a victim in Vernon was arrested again for returning to the victim's home.
Police sand Andy Pho was first charged on Sept. 10 with first-degree sexual assault.
He was released on a $20,000 bond.
Then, police said he returned to the victim's home on Saturday. They said he banged on the door and yelled through an open window for the victim to come out.
Pho had a protective order in place against him at the time.
Investigators said Pho had sent text messages and made phone calls before his arrival.
When police arrived, they found him in the backyard.
He was additionally charged with two counts of criminal violation of a protective order, second-degree criminal attempt at burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree harassment and breach of peace.
Police said they expect to file more charges.
