MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A volunteer ambulance worker and hotel owner accused of running a sex dungeon briefly faced a judge on Wednesday.
Simon Hessler, 46, of Ellington, faces a number of charges, including human trafficking, second-degree sexual assault, promotion of child pornogrpahy and more.
His case was moved from Manchester to Hartford Superior Court. He'll be back before a judge later this month.
It was a coworker who first called police to complain about prostitution at Hessler's hotel.
Last month, investigators dug through Hessler's Vernon-New England Hospitality Management business.
They believe he was negotiating the delivery of a young girl to his other business, the Baymont Inn and Suites in Manchester.
Police said they arrested him when he tried to pay an undercover officer for the delivery of the victim.
During a search warrant execution, investigators said they found the sex dungeon and related paraphernalia at the Vernon business, which included multiple beds, whips, chains and handcuffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.