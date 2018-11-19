Simon Hessler remains behind bars tonight, facing more than a dozen charges relating to allegations he tried to buy a person he thought was a pre-teen girl for sex.
Hessler, the owner of the Baymont inn in Manchester, also spent the last 10 years with the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance Corp.
Hessler was terminated on Friday and tonight, Eyewitness News poured through his 60 page personnel file that was requested through the freedom of information act.
Here, we see the official termination where Chief Peter Hany writes: “it was found that federal, state and town laws and guidelines were broken and your actions were totally inappropriate as an EVAC member.”
It also included the resume Hessler submitted in 2007, where he listed his background in the hotel business, but this line made us curious. Hessler says he was recognized as: “Buckland Hill Santa home away from home” in 2006.
We reached out to the mall to clarify if he was ever employed there and are waiting to hear back.
Meanwhile, Ellington first select woman Lori Spielman, released her first statement since Hessler’s arrest last week.
The arrest warrant shows a whistle-blower complained to her office after seeing a questionable Facebook interaction Hessler had with a homeless woman where he allegedly tried to barter a place to stay in exchange for work.
Last week, Spielman’s office told Eyewitness News she referred the complaint to state police. In this statement, Speilman also says: “I was later advised that the police had conducted an investigation and based on the allegations made, the police had concluded that no crimes had been committed. At that time, I believed the matter to be resolved, and I was unaware of additional complaints or investigations regarding Mr. Hessler until this past week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.