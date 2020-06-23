NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A registered sex offender was caught performing what police described as a "lewd act" in a gazebo on the Naugatuck Green.
Francis Keen, 66, was charged with risk of injury, second-degree breach of peace and public indecency.
According to police, a concerned citizen called them around 4 p.m. on June 19.
The caller reported that a man, later identified as Keen, was spotted engaging in the lewd act in full view of the public.
Naugatuck police said they detained and identified Keen when they arrived.
Officers conducted a witness interview and it was reported that Keen was seen sitting in the gazebo when he committed the public indecency act.
They noted that Keen is a registered sex offender.
Keen was taken into custody and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 29.
