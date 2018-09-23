HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Archbishop Blair of the Hartford Archdiocese released a letter on Sunday to address the ongoing sexual abuse scandal that has plagued the Catholic church.
Blair acknowledged past sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Hartford and mentioned that sexual abuse has not been ‘occurring widely’ for at least 20 years.
Speaking to the victims of child abuse, their family and friends, Blair asked them for forgiveness.
“Over the past two decades, two Archdiocesan priests have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor during that entire period, and both of those priests were criminally charged and prosecuted for their crimes,” Blair said.
A zero tolerance policy was instituted in 2002 and ‘such priests’ were removed from the Archdiocese of Hartford, said Blair.
There have not been current credible allegations of child sexual abuse against the Archdiocese of Hartford, according to Blair.
Furthermore Blair said that all claims of sexual abuse were reported to DCF, regardless of when they occurred or who made the accusation.
“The protection of children and vulnerable adults and keeping them safe is our highest priority,” said Blair.
To read the full letter, click here.
