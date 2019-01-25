MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – An arrest has been made after complaints of sexual assaults by a teacher’s aide at the Boys & Girls Village in Milford.
Police said on Wednesday, Ronnie Maebry, 34, of New Haven was taken into custody.
Two active warrants were out for Maebry’s arrest connected to the sexual assaults in October 2018.
In October, police said they were investigating allegations that a staff member exposed himself to a client at the Boys & Girls Village.
Maebry is accused of 4th degree sexual assault and risk of injury.
