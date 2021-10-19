HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A meeting about sexual harassment took place at Eli Whitney Technical School took place Tuesday night.
This meeting led to a student protest earlier this week. At this meeting, parents and students alike voiced their concerns about sexual harassment. Junior Joseph Ely says his female classmates do not feel safe at Eli Whitney technical school.
Ely says he witnessed sexual harassment firsthand.
“When you’re walking down the street at night you’re always walking looking over your shoulder. That’s what they’re doing in the hallway at school,” Ely says.
Vladimir Khyltov is a concerned parent who attended tonight’s meeting.
Khyltov says, “It does concern me especially about my daughter’s well-being.” Several parents voiced concerns at this meeting. However after an hour after the meeting started, parents left frustrated. “I am furious. There needs to be an independent investigation,” says Jasmine Reed, a parent who was in attendance. Reed says she will remove her daughter if the school does not offer more concrete solutions to the sexual harassment allegations. “This is unacceptable,” says Reed “Our students need to be safe.”
A statement was issued from the Connecticut Technical Education and Career system saying, “We cannot comment on the issue at hand, however the safety and security of the Eli Whitney school community is our top priority.”
The Connecticut State Police says the New Haven Police Department is investigating the incident that happened off school grounds.
Parents are planning on staging a protest.
