SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A Seymour homeowner accidently caught his house on fire yesterday after trying to melt ice with a flame-thrower.
The flame-thrower accidently ignited the siding on the home.
The Seymour Fire Dept was able to quickly knock down the flames.
The Great Hill Hose Co. posted on Facebook, “As imaginable, we do not recommend the use of flame-throwers or any similar devices as an attempt to melt ice.”
