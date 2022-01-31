SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A Seymour homeowner accidently damaged a home on Saturday after trying to melt ice with a garden torch.
The torch accidently burned siding on the home, according to the Seymour Fire Department.
Firefighters said they were able to quickly take care of the incident.
They initially called the device a "flame thrower," but later corrected themselves and clarified that it was a garden torch.
"There was in fact a fire at a home where a garden torch was being used to melt away some ice," said Chief Michael Lombardi and fire marshal Timothy Willis in a statement. "These devices are in fact designed for weed management and can be used to mitigate ice."
The department apologized for the confusion.
Wow, this guy was why warning labels were put on coffee cups.
