NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested and charged for a murder that happened in New Haven last week.
Police said they arrested 32-year-old James Tobin of Seymour on Tuesday.
They identified the victim as 28-year-old Thomas Hart.
The homicide was reported near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Redfield Street around 11:30 p.m. on May 21.
The police department's Shotspotter detection system picked up the shooting.
Officers located Hart in the street. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The road remained closed while police investigated.
This is the second homicide of the year in New Haven.
Tobin was charged with murder.
His bond was set at $2 million.
Tobin was also scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday in New Haven Court.
