Michael Mangiafico was arrested for robbing a bank in Shelton.

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Shelton arrested a man for robbing a bank on Monday.

They said 37-year-old Michael Mangiafico of Seymour robbed a Key Bank on Bridgeport Avenue.

Surveillance pictures released earlier this week helped police track Mangiafico down.

They were able to expedite his arrest as a result of tips from the public.

Mangiafico was arrested on Wednesday.

Police charged him with first-degree robbery and third-degree larceny.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday in Derby.

