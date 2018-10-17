SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Shelton arrested a man for robbing a bank on Monday.
They said 37-year-old Michael Mangiafico of Seymour robbed a Key Bank on Bridgeport Avenue.
Surveillance pictures released earlier this week helped police track Mangiafico down.
They were able to expedite his arrest as a result of tips from the public.
Mangiafico was arrested on Wednesday.
Police charged him with first-degree robbery and third-degree larceny.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday in Derby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.