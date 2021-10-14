SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – Detectives arrested a Seymour man on drug charges earlier this morning.
Saldi Hyska was charged with possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell.
Hyska had 9 pounds of marijuana, 133 THC edible candies, 187 THC chocolate bars, approximately 252 THC vape cartridges, 3 Percocet pills, and 1.6 grams of cocaine, as well as packaging materials.
The Statewide Narcotics Task Force along with State Police Traffic Services and Seymour searched his residence on Sept. 7.
They were able to find drugs on the scene. Officers then got an arrest warrant for Hyska.
At 11:30 on Thursday, Hyska turned himself in without any issues.
