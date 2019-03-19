SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) -- A Seymour middle school student is facing charges after allegedly making a threat.
On Monday, students reported seeing “concerning information” over the weekend.
School officials said at no time were any students in danger, however police increased their presence at the school on Monday.
Officials did not release any further details about the incident.
The student was charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
In a letter, school officials said “School safety is always our number one priority and we will continue to work collaboratively with the police department to ensure that our students are safe.”
