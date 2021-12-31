SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – Seymour Police Chief Satkowski is retiring after 26 years of service.
Satkowski worked as a Supernumerary Police Officer for the city of Derby for 6 years before working for Seymour.
According to Seymour Police, he has worked a total of 32 years of police service.
Satkowski worked for the Board of Education for 8 years. He served the Seymour for a total of 34 years.
During his time with Seymour Police, Satkowski started off as a patrol officer, was promoted to bicycle officer and DARE officer.
In 1999 he was promoted to sergeant and was again promoted to lieutenant in 2007.
He became a Deputy Chief in 2014 and finally Chief of Police in 2018.
