SEYMOUR (WFSB) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Seymour Sunday night.
According to police, officers received numerous 911 calls for a reported motorcycle vs car accident at the intersection of New Haven Road (Rte 67).
Police and EMS were all dispatched. Upon arrival, the motorcyclists (male operator) received life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
The female operator was not injured but was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The names of both drivers will not be released at this time.
An investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling north on North Street and the car was travelling westbound on New Haven Road (Rte 67) when they both collided in the intersection.
This accident remains under investigation.
During the course of the investigation, New Haven Road (Rte 67) was closed for several hours and traffic was detoured around the accident scene while the accident was being investigated.
The State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.
If anyone may have witnessed the accident, they are being asked to call the Seymour Police Department at (203) 881-7600.
