SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for the driver that killed two people with their vehicle and took off.
It happened just after 6 p.m. on Bank Street in front of the Klarides Village shopping center.
At the time of the crash, Officer Dedrick Wilcox was helping James and Barbara Tamborra, both 81 years old, cross Bank Street.
While the west side traffic had stopped for the officer, a car on the east side failed to stop.
Officer Wilcox was able to get out of the way, but James and Barbara Tamborra were hit.
The car left the scene.
Both James and Barbara were taken to a local hospital, where James later died. Barbara died days later.
Witnesses described the vehicle in question as a 2014-2016 Acura MDX with damage to its front end and driver's side headlight.
Police noted that the Acura was last seen heading east on Bank Street.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact police at 203-881-7601.
