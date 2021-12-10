SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for the driver that hit two people with their vehicle and took off.
It happened just after 6 p.m. on Bank Street in front of the Klarides Village shopping center.
The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
Witnesses described the vehicle in question as an Acura MDX with damage to its front end and driver's side headlight.
Police noted that the Acura's front passenger side headlight was out and was last seen heading east on Bank Street.
Bank Street in the area of Swan and Woodside Avenues is shut down while police investigate.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact police at 203-881-7601.
