SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A Seymour police officer has been arrested following a domestic incident in Waterbury.
Waterbury police said 40-year-old Jonathan Martin is facing disorderly conduct and child endangerment charges.
According to a police report, during a confrontation, Martin assaulted a woman in his home and put two children who were in his home in danger after throwing a beer bottle.
Channel 3 has reached out to the Seymour Police Department for a comment, but they have not responded.
