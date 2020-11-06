SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – There will be extra police presence at Seymour schools next week after a threat on Friday.
Police said around 1 p.m. on Friday, the school resource officer received information from school officials about a possible threat made towards a school in Seymour.
The post was brought to the Board of Education’s attention after someone saw it on social media.
Police said the post was from a third party informing everyone of what they heard from a friend and that friend said, “someone was going to shoot up his school in Seymour.”
The post was not directed towards any specific school in town nor did it give any date or time.
All schools were put in “stay put” mode for a short time due to the fact that it was around dismissal time.
Police said it is not believed that any students or staff were in immediate danger.
Seymour police are still working to determine if this was a credible threat or a hoax.
There will be an extra police presence at all Seymour schools next week as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-881-7628.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.