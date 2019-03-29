SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – The Stop & Shop in Seymour paid for a Girl Scout troop’s cookies after the credit card reader didn’t charge cards.
A mother posted on Facebook that the troop was in front of the Seymour Stop & Shop on Sunday.
This was the first time using the credit card reader, and the mother believes she did the transactions incorrectly.
Around $150 worth of purchases did not go through.
The mother asked if anyone would be willing to give the troop money who had purchased cookies that morning.
The post had been shared several times.
A woman from the Stop & Shop loss prevention got involved after seeing the post
The Seymour Stop & Shop came forward replaced the money that was lost, and the district manager made a donation to the troop as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.