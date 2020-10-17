MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The pandemic has forced another Connecticut mainstay to close its doors for good.
Owner Billy Hoch announced that after 55 years, Saturday, October 17 would be the last day his Shady Glen location at the Manchester Parkade would be open to customers.
"The decision to close the Shady Glen restaurant operation at the Manchester parkade has been a difficult one. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has greatly changed the restaurants environment and dynamics. We have worked very hard for the past 8 months to try and keep the business viable," Hoch said in a statement.
Hoch went on to say that the store's loyal customers and employees made the decision to close difficult and emotional, but a necessary choice.
His other Manchester location will remain open.
