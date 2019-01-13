STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Stratford are investigating after a fire overnight destroyed the Shakespeare American Theater, said Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick’s office.
A large fire engulfed the building and deemed it a total loss.
The Stratford Fire Department responded to several calls on the fire just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to the mayor, Stratford Fire, Police, and EMS was assisted by the Milford and Bridgeport Fire Departments.
“The loss of this iconic and historic theater that holds a special place in the hearts of Stratford residents is devastating,” said Mayor Hoydick in a statement. “I want to thank the dedicated personnel of our Fire, Police and EMS Departments as well as those from neighboring Milford and Bridgeport for their quick actions to keep our residents safe in response to this emergency,” she said.
The fire is still under investigation.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.