(CNN) - McDonald's has several classic fan-favorite items that only appear every now and then.
One of them is the Shamrock Shake.
Those who love it can get their hands on one starting Feb. 19.
The minty green treat has been around for 50 years.
McDonald's is also introducing the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry this year.
The Shamrock Shake was created by a Connecticut McDonald's owner to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House for families of children who are fighting serious illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.