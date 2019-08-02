WESTERLY, RI (WFSB) -- Swimmers at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, RI were ordered out of the water Friday morning for the report of a shark sighting.
According to CBS affiliate WPRI, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a beach manager, lifeguards, and patrons saw a fin around 9:45 a.m. near a buoy that marks a swimming area.
The area is about 50 yards from shore.
Per protocol, the beach manager asked swimmers to clear out of the water.
Swimmers were allowed to return to the water at 11:30 a.m.
