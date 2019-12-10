ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Denise D’Ascenzo had a long successful career and made a big first impression on the news director who hired her at WFSB.
He said as soon as he interviewed her in 1984, he knew she was the one.
Dick Ahles said Denise was much more than just a reader.
"I got this tape from this anchor in Cleveland. She said she wanted to move to Connecticut because she was marrying a Connecticut guy,” Ahles said.
He was the news director at Channel 3 when Denise applied for the job. At the time, there weren’t any anchor positions available, but as soon as there was an opening, he knew he had just the right person to fill it.
"She was also a reporter. She was a news person, and you know a lot of anchors are and anchors who are not,” Ahles said.
He added that he was looking for someone who appreciated the news, and as soon as she started, he knew he had made a good hire.
Ahles himself had a long career with WFSB and won many Emmys. Denise won 11 Emmys.
She was “so funny, and she was great to talk to and she appreciated the news she was covering,” Ahles said.
He adds that he was shocked when heard about her death. Like everyone at Channel 3, and many across the state, he couldn't understand how someone so vibrant and health conscious was taken so soon.
Denise, he said, was one of a kind.
“She will be hard to replace. I won't see anyone like her in the near future,” Ahles said.
Denise was special and people knew it. Chris Rohrs was the former general manager of Channel 3.
When he got to the station in 1989, Denise had been there for about three years.
"Denise was smart, classy and elegant. Everybody saw that, that's who she was,” Rohrs said.
He said she got along with just about everyone.
"She managed to stay involved with all the people but she was above all the pettiness and back and forth that's unnecessary,” Rohrs said.
Rohrs first got to know Denise when they did a hunger walk for Foodshare, but it was the Jerry Lewis Telethon for Muscular Dystrophy where he says Denise became so much more than a host.
"What I came to understand clearly was this was not an assignment for Denise. She thought of it as a privilege and that came across to everyone. You could feel it,” Rohrs said.
Telethons can be hard assignments, long hours and often exhausting, but Denise and her co-host Hilton Kaderli were proud to be a part of it.
The long time and admired WFSB weatherman said hosting the telethon were his fondest memories.
“What do you say when you try to describe someone like Denise D’Ascenzo? A colleague, our friend.
I have to say whatever is true, noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable. If anything is praiseworthy and excellent, those character traits when you think of them describe Denise D’Ascenzo.”
