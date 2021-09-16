WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - A UConn Extension Specialist said that shellfish farmers have been having issues from all the rain. This has caused a temporary change in prices.
The Crazy Clam Digger in Waterbury said the shortage is affecting their quality of food and their ability to keep prices low.
Owner, James Maggi said whole belly clams have always been a top seller.
"I don't like not having anything, especially the whole bellies and the lobster, because that's what we're known for," said Maggi.
He said venders have not sold him the quality or quantity he is used to, he has had to modify his prices.
"It makes it very difficult to keep the shop open and have a good frame of mind, but it is what it is," said Maggi.
