PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Area residents can now leave their residence after being told to shelter in place Friday night.
Police said an ongoing investigation prompted the order.
The incident was contained to a home on the Prospect Street Extension.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Police haven't said if any arrests have been made.
