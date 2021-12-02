COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation closed a portion of Main Street in Coventry on Thursday morning.
Police said a shelter in place order was issued.
They told Channel 3 that the investigation is centered in the area of 1100 Main St.
The street is closed between 275 Stone House Rd. and School Street.
Police said no one has been evacuated and there's no immediate threat to the public.
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.