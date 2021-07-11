SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An ammonia leak in Southington forced some to shelter in place.
It happened on Industrial Drive around 8:15 Sunday night.
Crews have been at this for hours. Multiple fire departments are trying to get the leak fixed.
The regional hazmat team has been called in to assist Southington Fire.
Officials say at one point, residents within a mile and a half of Industrial Drive were told to shelter in place and to keep their windows closed and to shut off their AC units.
Some Plainville residents were also asked to shelter in place.
The shelter in place order for those impacted residents has since been lifted.
Industrial Drive is closed at this time. Crews are expected to be at the scene for quite some time.
Fire officials say the leak is under control.
We're still waiting to hear what exactly caused the leak.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
