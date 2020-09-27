SHELTON (WFSB) – A Shelton couple claims they were targeted recently for their support for Black Lives Matter.
As the Black Lives Matter movement gains more attention, someone decided to let a couple know how they felt about it with these fireworks.
This Shelton couple knew their support could draw ire.
They've asked us not to use their names or the street's name for fear of retaliation.
“Yes, it did cross my mind that somebody might steal the sign.”
Never did they imagine someone would send a menacing message as seen in this home surveillance footage.
Late Saturday night, someone drove through the neighborhood.
“I started seeing some lights and saw these massive lights at the end of our driveway.”
The fireworks spectacle something seen during Independence Day not near a lawn.
As the person drives away, the audio records their disdain for the sign.
“We were targeted. The message was very clear to me is that we don’t believe what you believe and maybe you shouldn’t be here.”
The pair tell Eyewitness News they filed a police report.
Eyewitness News reached out to Shelton Police, but did not receive a comment in time for this story.
When asked if the intimidation would make the husband and wife take down the sign, they said they’re not governed by fear.
“In fact, I’ll buy more. Too many people have risked their lives and experienced so much for this cause and I’m not standing down.”
