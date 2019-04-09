SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- Another administrator in Shelton has been placed on administrative leave.
On Tuesday, school officials confirmed the assistant principal of Shelton High School has been placed on leave.
Shelton officials released a letter that said "John Skerritt, Assistant Principal of Shelton High School, is on paid administrative leave as of yesterday afternoon. This action is not disciplinary in nature. He will be out until the investigation by Shelton Police is concluded."
This comes more than a week after Principal Beth Smith was placed on leave.
Specific details as to what led to this have not yet been released.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
