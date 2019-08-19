SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 37-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Police in Shelton said they arrested Pawel Dabrowski on Friday.
They said Dabrowski knew his victim and that the assaults began when she was 10 years old.
He was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Dabrowski was arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Friday and held on a $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.