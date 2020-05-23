SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A Shelton man is behind bars after police say he attacked an officer and a K9.
According to Shelton Police officials, officers were on patrol when they observed 60-year-old Shelton resident Raymond Paszkowski pull into his residence at 19 Cathy Drive.
Officials were familiar with Paszkowski and were aware that not only did he have two active warrants out for his arrest, but his license had been suspended and the vehicle he was driving was unregistered and uninsured.
When Paszkowski saw Officer Dan Loris and his K9, Stryker, coming towards him, he went and grabbed a broom and began swinging it at them.
Eventually, Officer Loris was able to subdue Paszkowski, but both were injured in the process.
Both Officer Loris and Paszkowski were taken to Shoreline Hospital and later released.
Paszkowksi was arrested on the two warrants and also charged with the following:
- Violation of probation
- Criminal mischief
- Interfering with an officer
- Operation with license under suspension
- Operation of an unregistered vehicle
- Operation with no insurance
He was able to post his $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on July 20.
