SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – A Shelton man was arrested after getting onto school bus and causing a disturbance.
On Wednesday, police were called to Indian Wells Road for the man, identified as 74-year-old Donald Hutchinson, causing a disturbance on the bus.
Hutchinson stopped the bus with his personal car by stopping in front of the bus. He then boarded the bus and got into an argument with the female bus driver.
There were three small children on the bus at the time of the incident.
Police said Hutchinson did this because he was upset over an argument that occurred between him and the bus driver on Tuesday.
He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of risk of injury to a child.
He was released on a $2,500 bond and will be in court on Thursday.
