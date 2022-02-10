NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - On Feb. 10, the Norwalk Police arrested Michael Tallo, of Shelton, for a November bank robbery.
On Nov. 7, around 11:59 a.m., the Norwalk Police were notified that the TD Bank on Westport Ave. had been robbed, and the suspect had run away.
Officers learned that the suspect had handed a note to a teller that stated he had a weapon, though no weapon was shown during the robbery.
The suspect was described as a heavy set White male wearing a hat and shorts.
Officers searched the surrounding area, and the Detective Bureau took over the investigation.
After gathering evidence and witness testimony, police believe Tallo is responsible for the incident.
Tallo was charged with robbery and larceny.
His bond was set at $100,000.
