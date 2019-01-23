SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – Two men are in critical condition following a stabbing and crash in Shelton, according to police.
The incidents happened Tuesday night on Howe Avenue.
According to police, 26-year-old Carmelo Rivera of Shelton had an argument with his 60-year-old roommate.
It escalated to the point where Rivera took out a knife and stabbed his roommate multiple times, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Howe Avenue around 8:15 p.m.
Police said they found Rivera had been struck by a vehicle that traveled southbound on Howe Avenue. He had been trying to flee when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Meanwhile, the 60-year-old victim was located nearby with the stab wounds. He was listed in critical but stable condition.
While investigating, police said they learned that Rivera was involved in the stabbing incident.
State police were said to be helping with the investigation.
"Something like this, there is a lot of photographs, a lot of video, a lot of collection of evidence," said Det. Richard Bango, Shelton police. "There is a lot that have to go to the lab for something like this. We are happy to have them."
Police said the driver who hit Rivera is not facing any charges at this time.
Rivera, however, was charged with criminal attempt at murder and first-degree assault of an elderly person. He was held on a $500,000 bond and transported to Derby Superior Court for arraignment.
The investigation into exactly what happened continues.
