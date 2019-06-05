SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – A Shelton mom has been arrested for leaving her 3-year-old daughter alone in a hot car.
On Wednesday around 4 p.m., the Shelton Police Department was notified of a toddler found in an unoccupied car with the windows closed at Mohegan School.
When officers arrived, they found a Honda Civic with the windows closed and a 3-year-old girl in the backseat.
The girl’s mother, 30-year-old Laura Boyle, came out of the school.
Boyle told police she left the toddler alone in the car while she brought her 5-year-old son in the school.
Officers viewed surveillance video of the school and it showed Boyle arrived at the school, and left the toddler in the car for approximately 10 minutes before returning to check on her.
The video then showed Boyle leaving again for approximately 20 minutes until police arrived.
According to police, the temperature outside was approximately 77 degrees and was much hotter in the car.
The toddler was not injured and was released to her father.
Officers also discovered Boyle’s car was not registered or insured, and her driver’s license was suspended.
Boyle was charged with risk of injury to a child and several other charges.
She was released on a $1,000 bond.
(1) comment
Looks like the sow had plenty of money for food though. Hmmmmm. She'll get skinny in prison.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.